“A full circle moment” – Kgomotso Christopher on joining ‘Generations: The Legacy’

The actress will make her debut on the show on 14 March 2024.

South African actress, Kgomotso Christopher is best known for her role in Isidingo as Katlego Sibeko and Scandal as the character of Yvonne “YV” Langa.

Two years after leaving Scandal, Christopher joined the cast of Mnet’s very first telenovela, Legacy where she portrayed the role of Dineo Price. The series came to an end in September 2022 after two seasons on air.

In 2023 the actress starred in the steamy Netflix series Fatal Seduction depicting the role of Nandi, a married university professor, who falls into a passionate affair with a younger man, but when the romance ends in tragedy, she begins to question the truth about those closest to her.

Kgomotso Christopher joins the cast of Generations: The Legacy

SABC announced on Thursday morning that Kgomotso will be joining the cast of Generations: The Legacy.

“The multiple award-winning actress boasts a long list of impressive credits both on-screen and on-stage. Audiences who have become accustomed to her accomplished performances can expect her to bring her usual sophistication to the role of Keabetswe Moloi,” the statement read.

As Keabetswe Moloi, Kgomotso will play the role of twin-sister to the scheming Khumo Moroka (played by Aubrey Poo). In contrast to Khumo, however, Kea is open, honest and passionate about using her position as a Moroka to help people and do good in the world. Their relationship is ultimately one of supreme loyalty and fierce protection of each other. She has a savvy mind for business and generous heart.

A full circle moment

Commenting on her new role, Kgomotso said she is looking forward to getting to discover and step into the shoes of Keabetswe “Kea” Moloi, and dedicated her new role to the viewers that have always supported her work.

Casting director, Russel Savadier, said they’ve wanted Kgomotso to join the cast for quite some time.

“Kgomotso is one of the genuine leading ladies on Television today. She’s always luminous and totally compelling to watch. I’m delighted that she’s agreed to join the Generations Family.”

Kgomotso will make her debut on Generations: The Legacy on 14 March 2024.

