Khomotso Phahlane’s R54m fraud case moved to High Court

Allegations of irregular procurement of two software programmes have lingered around Phahlane and his co-accused for several years.

Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane will face the Pretoria High Court in October.

Phahlane and five others are in the dock, accused of misconduct related to two contracts worth a combined R54 million.

On Monday, the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court transferred the case to the High Court, where the accused will appear for pretrial conferencing on 21 October.

Alleged irregular software procurement

The other former officers accused alongside Phahlane are Lieutenant-Colonel Godfrey Mahwayi, Major-General Maanda Nemutandzhela and Major-General Mankosana Agnes Makhele.

The police officials are accused of multiple charges relating to the alleged irregular procurement of software programmes, Ripjar and Daedalus.

ALSO READ: Phahlane investigation went to the ‘core of corruption’ – experts

Ripjar was allegedly procured in response to the 2015 fees-related student protests, while the Daedalus is alleged to have played a role in covering Phalane’s tracks in another case.

“Daedalus was used for encrypting calls and wiping out cellphone records and messages at the time when Phahlane was under investigation by IPID for the ‘blue lights’ police tender and other irregular procurement at the time he was acting police commissioner,” stated Henry Mamothame, Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) spokesperson.

Two businessmen, Inbanathan Kistiah and Avendra Naidoo, complete the number of accused facing fraud, corruption and theft charges.

Phahlane suspended in 2017

Phahlane was sacked in 2020 after being on paid suspension since 2017, before being arrested in September 2022.

At the time, Phahlane said: “They were there looking for any transactions relating to computers and contracts… they have found none of that.”

ALSO READ: Khomotso Phahlane among high ranking police officials arrested over R54m police tender

Phahlane previously faced corruption charges connected to “gratifications” he and is wife allegedly accepted from a car dealership.

In November 2018, the gratification charges were provisionally withdrawn in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

He was fired in August 2020 but continued his fight to clear his name and reclaim his job, losing the final review of his axing in October 2023.