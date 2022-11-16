Phala Phala panel deadline extended ‘due to amount of work’

Cheryl Kahla

The panel formed to investigate the Phala Phala incident was granted an extension for the submission of the report until the end of the month.

Parliament speaker Mapisa Nqakula extended the deadline by more than two weeks – from 17 November to 30 November.

Presidential spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed the update, saying the extension was requested “due to the amount of work still to be done”.

Mothapo will release a full statement in due course.

This is a developing story, more to follow.

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla.