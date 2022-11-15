PODCAST: ANC nomination process – A look at the party’s key Top 6 positions

Stephen Tau

The coming national elective conference of the African National Congress (ANC) has without a doubt kept various party officials busy over the last couple of weeks.

Different branches have been nominating their preferred leaders who will stand to be elected at the conference in December.

With all the challenges that the ANC has been faced with in recent years, there has been a lot of emphasis placed on the quality of leadership which will have to emerge from the conference which will be held in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

ANC stalwart and former president Kgalema Motlanthe was among those who reminded the party’s aspiring leaders that impeccable ethical and moral standards are a requirement for anyone hoping to make it on to the party’s National Executive Committee.

Some of the names that have been touted for top leadership positions include those of Paul Mashatile, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Cyril Ramaphosa, Nomvula Mokonyane as well as Fikile Mbalula.

The sitting president of the party Cyril Ramaphosa has also been feeling the heat from three of his predecessors in Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma and Kgalema Motlanthe who have been scathing in their criticism of his leadership.

Senior Digital Reporter for The Citizen Stephen Tau invited The Citizen’s Political Editor, Eric Naki, to look at some of the key leadership positions which are being contested.

Listen here: