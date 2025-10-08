Phala Phala trial: Alleged mastermind bought several cars as witness insists he didn’t sign affidavit

Imanuwela David allegedly took out stacks of US dollars from his pocket at a car dealership.

Witnesses in the Phala Phala farm burglary trial have testified that the alleged mastermind, Imanuwela David, purchased several vehicles in cash as the case was postponed to December.

The trial resumed on Wednesday at the Modimolle Regional Court in Limpopo, after proceedings were earlier adjourned to secure a new Oshiwambo interpreter.

The current interpreter has been facilitating translations for David, Froliana Joseph, and her brother, Ndilinasho David Joseph, throughout the trial in the official Namibian language.

The three are accused of breaking into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm in February 2020 and stealing $580 000 in cash.

They face charges of housebreaking, theft, and conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal.

David also faces an additional charge of money laundering.

Phala Phala farm burglary trial hears testimony on vehicle purchases

On Wednesday, a new witness took the stand under the guidance of state prosecutor Nketheni Munyai.

The witness, who owns seven car dealerships, testified that he knew David as a Namibian diamond dealer named “Collin” who operated in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“That’s what I was told by my general manager because obviously I want to know what trade the person is in,” he told the court.

He confirmed his general manager’s testimony that David purchased several vehicles – including a VW Golf 7 R, VW Polo, BMW M5, Porsche 911, and two identical Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons – between February and May 2021.

He said the vehicles were bought with cash, both in rands and US dollars.

“I think one or two were EFTs,” the car dealership owner said.

David allegedly bought the VW Polo with $80 000.

“The Polo was a small car, it was under R200 000.”

He added that there was an outstanding balance of R180 000 for the Porsche 911.

“It was my car I went with to deliver the [Mercedes Benz] G63 and he said leave it here, I’ll take this as well.”

David also owed R450 000 for a Hublot watch he bought from the witness.

The witness said he only met David after his third or fourth purchase, explaining that he rarely interacts with clients unless the vehicles they purchase are valued at more than R500 000.

Salesman’s account

Earlier, a salesman from the dealership also testified, revealing that on the morning of 10 February 2020 – a day after the break-in at Phala Phala – David arrived at the business premises.

“He was telling me he wanted to buy a car, but first he wanted to use the washroom.”

The former employee testified that David took out stacks of US dollars from his pocket, which he allegedly placed inside a drawer.

“I never touched his money. I opened the drawer, he put the three stacks and I closed it,” he said, adding that he didn’t know how much cash was in the bundles.

He told the court that dealership policy prohibited cash transactions, and he would usually call the general manager or owner in such situations.

“I got no authority to take any cash from any client.”

The general manager eventually arrived, and the car sale was finalised for a blue VW Golf worth R400 000.

Disputed affidavit

Later, a previous state witness – who claims he was coerced by police into signing a prepared statement he did not make – testified in a trial-within-a-trial through the interpreter.

The trial-within-a-trial is aimed at determining whether his affidavit was made voluntarily and whether it should be admitted as evidence.

The state has also requested that the security guard be declared a hostile witness after he claimed on Monday that he was assaulted by police.

The witness is believed to be a friend of the Joseph siblings.

The security guard, who allegedly transported the accused after the burglary, maintained on Wednesday that he cannot read or write and therefore does not know the contents of the affidavit he signed.

“I said I can’t read, I can’t write,” he told the court.

Munyai questioned how he could sign a statement if he cannot write.

“To sign is very easy,” the security officer responded.

He denied protecting the accused as alluded to by the state and insisted that he was forced to sign the statement.

Magistrate Peter Manthate postponed the trial to 8 December, when he is expected to deliver judgment on the admissibility of the witness’s affidavit.

