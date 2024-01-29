‘Phoenix massacre’: Commission says racism at core of unrest calls for healing and unity

The CRL and Human Rights commissions have found that the attack on Africans in Phoenix was fuelled by racism, among other factors.

Picture File: Burnt out cars in Phoenix following violence that has engulfed the community on July 15, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

The Cultural, Religious and Linguistic (CRL) Rights Commission has found that racism is prevalent in Phoenix, negatively impacting the lives of African people economically and in terms of public service.

The CRL released its findings on Monday regarding the ‘Phoenix massacre,’ where 36 people were killed during the July 2021 unrest. Of the 36, 33 were Africans from Amaoti, Bhambayi, Inanda, and other areas around Phoenix.

This occurred after the Phoenix community set up roadblocks in response to the looting and arson attacks in the province.

According to submissions received by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) Hearing Panel, some in the Indian community viewed the incidents in Phoenix as necessitated by a legitimate concern: that African people, having looted shops, would descend upon Indian neighbourhoods and homes to rob and steal.

“As the propaganda travelled through the social media channels, communities, some working with security companies, formed street committees to regulate movement and to protect their community. Yet amid the absence of evidence to legitimise the threat, what is left is a reconstruction of a historical trope: that of a fearsome African man, or a mob of fearsome African men,” reads the SAHRC report.

However, the level of organisation involved in these acts and the alleged lack of intervention by the mainly Indian police officers stationed at the Saps office, and racist social media messages in circulation, pointed to a larger racial problem within the community, it said.

The two Chapter 9 institutions agreed on racism, mistrust and suspicion between the Phoenix community and surrounding areas making it difficult for them to co-exist.

“As a result, 2021 unrest found a ready fertile ground to spread mistrust and suspicion between the communities. CRL Rights Commission found that racism is prevalent in Phoenix and it has a negative impact in the lives of the African people in terms of economy, public service.”

‘Phoenix massacre’ recommendations

The two institutions made several recommendations, including inter-sports activities such as soccer, swimming and netball to be held frequently as a way of encouraging an interaction between the two communities.

It also recommended that anyone found to be a racist must be charged and be made to serve his sentence in the prejudicial community.

The CRL Rights Commission further offered to facilitate a collective cleansing including multi-cultural and multi-religious communities.

The government should also build a statue in remembrance of people who lost their lives during the 2021 unrest.

The SAHRC recommended a thorough examination of systemic issues and potential biases within local law enforcement.

