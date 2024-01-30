July 2021 unrest instigators appear in Zuma’s MK regalia ditching ANC colours in court

The July unrest rioters face charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence; terrorism, and sedition.

The 65 men made their first appearance in the Durban High Court on Tuesday. Photo: X/ @StheVilakazi4

The July 2021 unrest instigators ditched their African National Congress (ANC) regalia and donned the colours former President Jacob Zuma’s new party uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party, a clear indication of where their political allegiance now lies.

Zuma was formally suspended from the ANC on Monday.

The 65 men made their first appearance in the Durban High Court on Tuesday.

They face charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence; terrorism, sedition, and conspiracy to commit murder, among others.

July unrest

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said: “The matter was adjourned to 8 April 2024, for some of the accused to finalise their legal representation.”

The group is accused of inciting the July unrest, which saw widespread looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

They are also accused of being masterminds behind the WhatsApp groups that incited public violence.

More than 350 people were killed during the July 2021 riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

It is alleged the anarchy was triggered by the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, who was in contempt of a Constitutional Court order.

During the weeklong mayhem, shops and factories were closed with the total cost to the economy said to be more than R50 billion.

The accused are out on bail and on warnings.

Mdumiseni Zuma gets 12 years

In November last year, one of the instigators of the July 2021 civil unrest, Mdumiseni Zuma was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, with two years suspended.

Zuma was handed the sentence after his conviction for contravening Sections 17 and 18 of the Riotous Assemblies Act, where he incited people to gather and commit public violence.

This was done by making an inciteful video, pertaining to the Brookside Mall, and distributing it on the WhatsApp platform.

During the trial, senior State Advocate Yuri Gangai led the evidence of video footage, audio clips and the testimony of a guard who worked at the mall.

Police Minister Bheki Cele at the time said they are “coming” for the rest of the July 2021 unrest instigators who caused chaos and mayhem in the country.

Ngizwe Mchunu free

In the same month, Ukhozi FM radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu was found not guilty in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court where Jacob Zuma also made an appearance.

Mchunu faced charges related to the public violence that led to the destruction of properties during the July unrest of 2021, as well as contravening the Covid-19 regulations and Disaster Management Act.

Mchunu was cleared of all charges and declared a free man.

