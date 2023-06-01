IN PICS: Billboards put up along SA highway urging Ramaphosa to arrest Putin

By Gareth Cotterell

Ahead of the Brics summit in August, billboards have been put up along highways between Johannesburg and Pretoria urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to arrest Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

The digital billboards were put up by US-based non-profit organisation Avaaz.

It comes as the South African government has come under pressure to arrest Russia’s leader after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him.

A billboard in Centurion on 31 May 2023 urges South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he attends the Brics summit in August. Picture: Luca Sola / AFP

SA obligated to arrest Putin

South Africa signed the ICC’s Rome Statute, meaning it is obligated to arrest Putin should he enter the country.

“Putin’s visit would roll out the red carpet for a wanted war criminal. This is a make-or-break moment for South Africa’s moral compass: it has a chance to stand with the oppressed, or turn its back on them and side with a man responsible for the abduction of thousands of children,” saidRuth Delbaere, Senior Legal Officer at Avaaz.

“If Putin’s trip goes ahead and he leaves a free man, it’ll be a victory for impunity everywhere.”

Ramaphosa urged to ‘honour SA’s proud legacy’

Oleksandra Matviichuk, a Ukrainian activist and head of the Nobel Peace Prize winning Center for Civil Liberties, said South Africa knows what it means to fight for freedom.

“This is why so many Ukrainians are looking to South Africa to stand with us as we fight for the freedom of our country, and of the thousands of Ukrainian children stolen by Russia. If Putin travels to South Africa, we urge President Ramaphosa to honour its proud legacy and arrest this wanted war criminal – show that South Africa stands on the side of the oppressed, not the oppressors,” said Matviichuk.

One of Avaaz’s billboards along the N1 highway between Johannesburg and Pretoria on 31 May 2023. Picture: Luca Sola / AFP

Avaaz said the billboards are strategically placed to along the highway between Johannesburg and Pretoria so that millions of motorists will see them while on the daily commute.

It is also hoped they will be seen by Ramaphosa and South Africa’s Cabinet members as they travel between their homes or the airport and the Union Buildings.

The billboards are part of Avaaz’s campaign to ensure Russia is held accountable for the war in Ukraine.

