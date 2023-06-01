WATCH: Auto Trader takes a swipe at Ramaphosa in ‘Bala-Bala’ ad

By Narissa Subramoney

Vehicle retail giant Auto Trader is the latest big brand to capitalise on the infamous Phala Phala farm heist involving President Cyril Ramaphosa‘s privately owned game breeding business.

The Bala Bala advert posted on the retailer’s TikTok account last month has since racked up about 2.9 million views.

WATCH: Bala Bala wildlife sales

ALSO WATCH: School career day? Children dress as prisoners and police

Users on the short video app were quick to point out the advert was reminiscent of the ones South Africans come to expect from grilled chicken franchise Nandos.

Auto Trader, in a bid to punt its price rating feature, which helps the buyers determine if they are getting good value for the buck, depicts the owner of ‘Bala-Bala Wildlife’ showing a prospective client a handsome (read expensive) looking buffalo.

Vital information about the buffalo, such as weight, sex and eating habits, overlays the screen as the prospective and eager buyer queries the price.

ALSO: WATCH: Naked machete-wielding man demands to see Ramaphosa

“Three million,” replies the owner. While the price appears steep for the buyer, the price ratings show it is a good price.

The deal takes place with a bag of cash and a couch, where the owner stuffs money received for the transaction in the couch.

Amused viewers quickly brought Nandos into the fold, while some pondered if the chicken franchise outsourced its advertising team.

User Laz posted, “Did the presidency approve this illegal advert?” While AbutiBonginkosi commented, “Nandos was found shaking”.

“You did Ramaphosa dirty,” said Erick.

South Africans largely approved Auto Trader’s advert. Judging from the reaction, it’s safe to assume the vehicle retailer earned an entry-level badge of honour in shade-throwing for its first political satire advert.

ALSO WATCH: Baboon duo hijacks tourists’ car, in daring fruit heist