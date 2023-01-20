‘Pit bulls are bred for aggression’, says expert following cases of attacks

Citizen Reporter

The recent vicious pit bull attacks that have cost life and limb is a matter of concern to everyone, experts say.

In recent months, media outlets have reported on deadly cases of attacks around the country almost on an ongoing basis.

“Pit bull terriers, commonly referred to as pit bulls, actually comprise a number of different breeds. “They have a similar appearance and were originally bred for dogfighting, which was and is a form of entertainment for people,” said animal behaviour expert, Dr Quixi Sonntag.

‘Just dog-aggressive’

The dogs were not originally bred to be human-aggressive, just dog-aggressive, Sonntag, a lecturer at the faculty of veterinary science at the University of Pretoria, said.

At the weekend, it was reported that a man was mauled to death by a pit bull at a tavern in Mogwase in the North West.

Attacks

The latest incident follows other incidents, including that of a Port Alfred woman who was attacked and killed by three pit bulls last month.

The dogs are said to have escaped from the secured property by damaging the perimeter fencing. Also in the Eastern Cape, a third child succumbed to his wounds following a pit bull attack.

Countrywide, there have been similar attacks. While pit bulls can make good family pets, they can also do a lot of harm.

“However, some people like the fact that the dogs can do a lot of harm, and so the demand for such dogs has increased. As a result, people who just want to make money have started breeding dogs that are now also human-aggressive,” she explained.

Poorly informed, unskilled breeders have been selecting this type of dog and now that behaviour is part of the genetics of many pit bulls.

“Members of the public who like to be associated with a very aggressive dog support these breeders. The increase of unusually aggressive pit bulls is thus partly a social problem,” she said.

“Now that the genes of pit bulls in general have been changed by specific selection of excessively aggressive dogs by a subgroup of breeders, it is difficult to know which individual dog is dangerous and which one isn’t.”

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) has emphasised that it remains the responsibility of owners to understand the type of animal they own.

The NSPCA has urged potential pet owners to do research on the animals they intend to own. “If you own an animal, you have to understand the breed. Dogs have no concept of right and wrong,” said senior inspector Nazareth Appalsamy, manager, special investigations unit, at the NSPCA.

