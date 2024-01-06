It’s a boy! Men in blue deliver baby on Rivergate gravel road

Three City of Cape Town law enforcement officers rallied together to deliver a baby under difficult circumstances on a gravel road.

In a heartwarming display of valor and compassion, three officers from the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement team emerged as unsung heroes on Friday morning when they assisted in the delivery of a baby.

The unexpected incident unfolded around 10.45am in the Rivergate area near Sunningdale, as the officers were conducting operations.

When the police officers encountered a heavily pregnant woman lying on a gravel road, they quickly realised the imminent arrival of new life.

Officer Clinton Bonke took charge of the situation, providing crucial leadership and support in the delivery of the baby.

Despite the challenging circumstances, he managed to calm the distressed mother-to-be, offering encouragement and guidance through the birth process.

A healthy baby boy!

The nothing-short-than a miracle delivery occurred at approximately midday, as the brave officers witnessed the birth of a healthy baby boy.

The City of Cape Town‘s mayoral committee’s head of safety and security, JP Smith, expressed his elation at the officers’ commendable actions.

Both mother and newborn were reported to be in good health following the delivery. They were promptly transported to a medical facility for further observation, accompanied by a family member who arrived at the scene.

Gratitude to officers

Officer Bonke, reflecting on the extraordinary experience, shared that it was his first time participating in such a life-affirming event under challenging circumstances.

Despite the intensity of the moment, the other officers — Ayanda Sinkwane and Mongezi Masoka — remained steadfast in their commitment to the well-being of the mother and her newborn baby.

“I want to extend our gratitude to officer Bonke and law enforcement officers Ayanda Sinkwane and Mongezi Masoka, and I extend my best wishes to the mom and her newborn,” said Smith.