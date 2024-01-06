News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Shanice Naidoo

Digital Journalist

2 minute read

6 Jan 2024

03:02 pm

It’s a boy! Men in blue deliver baby on Rivergate gravel road

Three City of Cape Town law enforcement officers rallied together to deliver a baby under difficult circumstances on a gravel road.

City Of Cape Town officer Clinton Bonke baby

Officer Clinton Bonke helped to deliver a healthy baby boy in Rivergate. Photo: Supplied/ City of Cape Town

In a heartwarming display of valor and compassion, three officers from the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement team emerged as unsung heroes on Friday morning when they assisted in the delivery of a baby. 

The unexpected incident unfolded around 10.45am in the Rivergate area near Sunningdale, as the officers were conducting operations.

When the police officers encountered a heavily pregnant woman lying on a gravel road, they quickly realised the imminent arrival of new life.

 Officer Clinton Bonke took charge of the situation, providing crucial leadership and support in the delivery of the baby.

Despite the challenging circumstances, he managed to calm the distressed mother-to-be, offering encouragement and guidance through the birth process.

A healthy baby boy!

The nothing-short-than a miracle delivery occurred at approximately midday, as the brave officers witnessed the birth of a healthy baby boy. 

The City of Cape Town‘s mayoral committee’s head of safety and security, JP Smith, expressed his elation at the officers’ commendable actions.

Both mother and newborn were reported to be in good health following the delivery. They were promptly transported to a medical facility for further observation, accompanied by a family member who arrived at the scene.

Gratitude to officers

Officer Bonke, reflecting on the extraordinary experience, shared that it was his first time participating in such a life-affirming event under challenging circumstances. 

Despite the intensity of the moment, the other officers — Ayanda Sinkwane and Mongezi Masoka — remained steadfast in their commitment to the well-being of the mother and her newborn baby.

“I want to extend our gratitude to officer Bonke and law enforcement officers Ayanda Sinkwane and Mongezi Masoka, and I extend my best wishes to the mom and her newborn,” said Smith.

Read more on these topics

baby City of Cape Town (CoCT) Police

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Oscar Pistorius back at home
South Africa The strict parole conditions Oscar Pistorius will face once released
Politics ANC, Ezulweni Investments reach settlement over R102 million debt dispute
South Africa ‘Reckless’: ANC youth leader Collen Malatji calls for Zuma’s expulsion
Politics ‘When you leave ANC, don’t throw a party’ – ANCYL president criticises veterans ‘behaving like prefects’

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe