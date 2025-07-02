Man accused of murdering KZN municipal manager found guilty

Sithole was investigating alleged fraud, corruption and tender irregularities within the Richmond Local Municipality.

A man accused of the 2017 murder of Richmond Local Municipality Manager, Sibusiso Edward Sithole, has been found guilty.

Sabelo Phewa appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday, where the sentence was handed down.

Police welcomed the guilty verdict in a case that has cast a long shadow over political violence and corruption in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Sithole’s murder

Sithole, who was investigating alleged fraud, corruption, and tender irregularities within the municipality at the time, was gunned down at the Richmond licensing office while on his way to meet with councillors to discuss issues he was investigating.

His assassination sent shockwaves through the province.

Investigation

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the Saps political killings task team took over investigations in 2018, and this led to the arrest of Phewa.

“The firearm found in his possession at the time of his arrest was found to be linked to several other murders, including that of Amos Ngcobo, whose wife had ordered his hit. The wife turned state witness and was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

“Today, Sabelo Phewa was found guilty for the murder of municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole, murder of Amos Ngcobo, attempted murder of police officers at the time when they were effecting his arrest, possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition,” Mathe said.

Mathe said sentencing is expected to be handed down on 31 July 2025 at the Durban High Court.

Political killings in KZN

KZN has been plagued by political killings and mass murders.

Last year, statistics revealed a disturbing trend, with over 31 suspects shot and killed in police shootouts, and seven mass murder incidents resulting in 35 deaths in recent months.

KZN provincial commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi revealed political killings have been a persistent problem in the province, with 331 cases reported since 2018.

Mkhwanazi said the political killings task team, established to address the issue, made some progress, but much work still needs to be done.

