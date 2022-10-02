Police in Western Cape arrest over 539 suspects over September

Devina Haripersad

During several operation tasks, police managed to seize 30 firearms, 424 rounds of ammunition, 1795 mandrax tablets, 725 ecstasy tablets, 1020 grams of crystal meth and 19 147 grams of dagga.

The operations tasks – namely Operation Vutha Hawe, Operation Lockdown, and Operation Restore – were carried out over the month of September in the Western Cape that led to several arrests.

Operation Lockdown

Last Thursday, 29 September 2022, Operation Lockdown members received information while patrolling in Khayelitsha on foot.

They made their way to the address on Mninawa Street and once entering and searching the said premises, found a 9mm pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition and seven rounds were hidden under a bed.

A 43-year-old male was arrested and charged for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He is due to appear in Khayelitsha Magistrates’ court on Monday, 3 October 2022 on the mentioned charges.

Operation Vutha Hawe

Meanwhile, Operation Vutha Hawe, an initiative by detectives to trace wanted suspects, resulted in the arrest of 539 individuals who were sought for serious offences such as murder, attempted murder, robbery, assault, burglary and domestic violence.

Police said that Operation Hawe is an ongoing initiative where inroads are being made to apprehend and charge wanted suspects.

Operation Restore

Police officials expressed their gratitude for the information they received from community members that helped lead to these arrests.