Policeman to face disciplinary process over dance routine at Orlando Stadium

A Rapid Railway Unit officer is facing heavy disciplinary recourse after he busted out some moves at the Orlando Stadium while under the influence of alcohol earlier today.

According to a media statement, the management of the South African Police Service (SAPS) has, in line with the SAPS 2016 Disciplinary Regulations instituted a departmental investigation into the conduct of a police Constable, following the incident which was captured on a video clip has was soon circulating on social media.

The video of the police officer dancing in uniform that has been circulating on social media. Supplied.

Preliminary reports have confirmed that the constable reported for duty on Saturday morning, 01 October 2022, under the influence of liquor. The commander immediately booked him off duty based on his condition. The member was also immediately disarmed and sent back home.

Off Duty

It was later discovered that the Constable proceeded on his own accord to Orlando Stadium in Soweto, and gained access to the stadium, afterwhich he can be seen on the video clip, dancing on the soccer pitch.

A statement from the SAPS detailed that the status and dignity of the SAPS badge and uniform must at all times be safeguarded and protected with pride, especially by police officers. “Therefore, the management of the SAPS views the unbecoming behaviour of the said member in a very serious light. SAPS will not hesitate to act against its own when found to be on the wrong side of the law,” the statement read.