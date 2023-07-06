By Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
3 minute read
6 Jul 2023
5:43 am
News

Brutal cops out of control: Police misconduct costs SA more than R2 billion

By Reitumetse Makwea

Officials seem to believe they are above the law, which is why people have lost trust.

A South African Police Service (Saps) emblem.
Picture: Saps
Lawlessness in SA is not only threatening the growth of the economy but its democracy as well, according to experts, as public trust in law enforcement agencies in the country continues to plunge. Studies have recorded low levels of public trust in law enforcement agencies since 2022 and public confidence continued to decline following a video which went viral of four VIP Protection Unit members assaulting civilians on the N1 highway last weekend. According to political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, the constant state-versus-civilian attitude from law enforcement officials was a clear example of police brutality and a general disregard for...

Read more on these topics