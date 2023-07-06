By Marizka Coetzer
6 Jul 2023
Blue light bullies attack a painful reminder for previous victims

People demand action against the Blue Light Brigade as cases of intimidation and assault emerge.

Blue Light Brigade
Photo: Daily Maverick
People want action to be taken against the VIP Protection Unit, known as the blue light brigade, as more victims tell of incidents of intimidation at the hands of its officials following the incident last weekend when members of the unit were caught on video forcing SA National Defence Force trainees out of their car and assaulting them. Action Society founder Ian Cameron said the civil rights organisation would follow up on missing charges against the members of the unit in the video, after only one charge was laid by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). “Only assault GBH [grievous...

