Police nab suspect for Monaco Tavern shooting in Mamelodi

Faizel Patel

Gauteng Police have arrested a man in connection with the Monaco Tavern shooting in Mamelodi.

It is understood, the 25-year-old suspect, who has been on the list of police’s most wanted suspects, was arrested in Mamelodi by the Tshwane Anti-Drug Unit and Mamelodi Combat Team on Thursday, 24 November 2022.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the man is expected to appear before the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court on Monday,

“The suspect who was found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition during his arrest is linked to several cases that include car hijacking, murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.”

Shooting

The shooting took place in the early hours of 11 July, when three suspects wearing balaclavas and armed with pistols arrived at Monaco Tavern in Mamelodi and found patrons enjoying themselves.

Masondo said the trio fired in the air before approaching a 33-year-old man and fatally shooting him.

“Police have been conducting an investigation and looking for the people responsible for the shooting until they pounced on one of the suspects in Mamelodi. The search is ongoing for the two suspects that are still on the run.”

Arrest welcomed

Gauteng Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Tommy Mthombeni, applauded the team that has been working hard to trace the suspects responsible for the crime.

“I am pleased with the manner and vigour in which this team has been handling the investigation. I am confident that those who are still on the run will also be apprehended soon.”

Enyobeni tavern

Meanwhile, the owners of the Enyobeni tavern in East London, where 21 youngsters tragically died in June, will go on trial on 25 April 2023 for allegedly selling alcohol to minors.

Vuyokazi Ndevu, and her husband, Siyakwamkela, appeared briefly in the East London Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Nine girls and 12 boys died at the Enyobeni tavern in June this year under mysterious circumstances during a party where free rounds of alcohol were allegedly offered.

Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe

