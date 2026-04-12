WATCH: Police officer investigated after assault on civilian at Mpumalanga station

A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media platforms last week.

A South African Police Service (Saps) constable is in hot water after being filmed assaulting a member of the public at a police station in Mpumalanga.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which was widely circulated on social media platforms last week.

Investigation

The incident reportedly occurred at the Volksrust Police Station on 2 April 2026.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said that, in light of the serious allegation, the SAPS has instituted an internal investigation to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding the matter.

“In addition to the internal investigation, a criminal investigation is also underway to ensure all aspects of this matter are addressed transparently.

“The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has been notified of the incident and it is expected that a parallel investigation will be conducted by this Directorate. The involvement of IPID is aligned with the SAPS’s commitment to accountability and transparency in the policing profession,” Mdhluli said.

Saps conduct

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, weighed in on the matter.

“The professional conduct of our members is of utmost importance, and we are committed to maintaining public trust. We are determined to act swiftly and decisively against any wrongdoing,” said the General.

Mdhluli added that the SAPS remains “steadfast in promoting professionalism and upholding the Code of Conduct, which governs the conduct of all SAPS members.”

WARNING!!! The video is of a graphic nature; discretion is advised.

Video: Mpumalanga Saps

Nine cops arrested

Meanwhile, IPID have arrested nine police officers in connection with the alleged murder of three civilians and a fellow officer in the Free State.

IPID handcuffed the men in blue on Saturday at the Bultfontein police station following an investigation into a shooting incident in Phahameng township in September 2024.

IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the officers, attached to the Bultfontein Public Order Police (POP) Unit, are facing four counts of murder.

Shuping said Public Order Police members had responded to “a call of a domestic dispute in Phahameng township where family members were allegedly involved in a fight.”