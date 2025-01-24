News

By Itumeleng Mafisa

24 Jan 2025

02:32 pm

JUST IN: Police raid offices of DA MMCs in Cape Town

The two MMCs said they were not told what the raids were in connection with.

Police-CT-DA

Picture for illustration purposes. Photo: SAPS

Mayor of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis has confirmed that police have raided the offices of two MMCs in connection with criminal activity in the construction industry.

“I have requested an urgent briefing from Saps to understand the details of this matter,” he said.

Police held an urgent briefing to explain the raids.

However, the two MMC said they had not been told of the allegations that led to the raids.

