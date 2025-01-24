JUST IN: Police raid offices of DA MMCs in Cape Town
The two MMCs said they were not told what the raids were in connection with.
Mayor of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis has confirmed that police have raided the offices of two MMCs in connection with criminal activity in the construction industry.
“I have requested an urgent briefing from Saps to understand the details of this matter,” he said.
Police held an urgent briefing to explain the raids.
However, the two MMC said they had not been told of the allegations that led to the raids.
