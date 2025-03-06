New Joburg clinic complete

Naledi Clinic’s design incorporates environmentally friendly features such as clerestory windows, water harvesting, and solar panels.

After a protracted five-year construction period, the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) announced on Thursday that the Naledi Clinic has been completed.

This follows final inspections by the city’s building control, which confirmed that the clinic is ready for occupation.

The construction project of the clinic was announced in November 2020, planned to replace the container-based facility that struggled to meet the healthcare demands of the Naledi community.

Construction phase finalised

The Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) led the construction project on behalf of the city, promising a state-of-the-art healthcare facility that would enhance service delivery and patient care.

Councillor Eunice Mgcina, member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Development Planning, expressed confidence in the positive impact on the residents.

“The completion of the Naledi Clinic is a testament to the city’s commitment to delivering high-quality infrastructure that serves our communities,” she said.

“With the construction phase now finalised by the JDA, we are ready to hand over this facility for operational use, ensuring residents have access to essential healthcare services.”

Commence of further steps

The project, which was announced under the city’s 2040 Growth and Development Strategy, was designed to address the shortcomings of the previous clinic.

According to the city, the pre-existing clinic operated out of a container.

“The new Naledi Clinic facility consists of four separate wings, namely the chronic wing, the antenatal wing, the acute wing, and the emergency wing,” the city said.

Mgcina confirmed that she had formally notified MMC for Health and Social Development, Councillor Ennie Makhafola, to prepare the clinic for its opening

“I have officially written to MMC Makhafola to inform her that the clinic is now ready for occupation. Her department can now begin the necessary processes to equip and staff the facility so that it can start serving the people of Naledi as soon as possible,” she added.

Clinic features

The Naledi Clinic’s design also incorporates environmentally friendly features such as natural lighting through clerestory windows, water harvesting, and solar panels.

Additionally, a vegetable garden has been included.

“The City of Johannesburg remains committed to delivering infrastructure that enhances service delivery and improves the quality of life for its residents,” it stated.

The City’s Health and Social Development Department will provide updates on when the facility will open its doors.

“The completion of this facility is the first of the JDA’s “One month, One capex project” campaign.”

