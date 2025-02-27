Push to have more women in construction gets a boost

Statistics show that 48% of construction companies are owned by women, showing a strong push by women in the sector.

This week, the SA Women in Construction (Sawic) and the Technology Absolute Procurement System (Taps) Group signed a memorandum of understanding to help more women enter the construction industry.

Taps Online, a subsidiary of Taps Group, focuses on the procurement of construction material supply, incubation, and training in the construction industry. SAWIC is an initiative to empower women to gain access to contracts, training, finance and networks in the construction industry.

While the construction industry is still male-dominated, Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) statistics show that 48% of construction companies are owned by women, showing a strong push by women in the sector.

Among its objectives, the agreement seeks to:

Leverage the Taps Group’s offerings to support Sawic members’ projects.

Establish a framework for collaboration that enhances the operational capabilities of the members.

Provide Taps Group with opportunities to present and market its offerings through the Sawic member network.

Leverage resources, knowledge, and expertise for collective success.

Promote financial gains through joint initiatives and equitable resource distribution.

Strengthen organisational impact on national and provincial levels.

Sawic and the Taps Group sign a memorandum of understanding this week. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

‘A milestone in empowering women in the construction industry’

Addressing the signing ceremony in Johannesburg, Sawic leaders lauded President Cyril Ramaphosa’s assenting into law the Public Procurement Bill, which will require all spheres of government to adhere to a system that is fair, equitable, transparent, competitive, and cost–effective in the contracting of goods and services.

“This memorandum of understanding marks yet another milestone in our journey to empower women in the construction industry. The memorandum does not just signify the partnership, but a shared vision for growth, empowerment and sustainability.

“Sawic has always championed the cause of women empowerment in construction, ensuring that they are not just participants, but key players in the industry.

“This is an industry that has for too long been male dominated. We have recognised that achieving true transformation requires a collective effort. While government support for women empowerment remains crucial, we must also actively engage private sector stakeholders to create tangible and lasting opportunities for women in the construction industry.

“The MOU with Taps Online is a significant step towards that direction,” said Sawic president Thembeka Mnisi.

Areas of the Sawic-Taps areas of collaboration included:

A joint execution of projects aligning with the goals of both entities, ensuring profitability and resource optimisation.

Capacity-building programmes aimed at empowering Sawic members – sponsored by Taps, to enhance skills and capabilities.

Collaborative efforts to secure larger market opportunities and contracts within South Africa and beyond.

Women ‘underutilised’

Taps Online CEO Seeiso Mokoena said the memorandum of understanding is “a culmination of a long journey with Sawic”.

“We chose to undertake this collaboration with Sawic, because women have had it harder than men in the construction industry, which has for years been male-dominated.

“Women get to be undermined and underutilised in terms of their ability. People think that women cannot run big companies or hold senior positions. They are under-utilised because people do not understand the knowledge and skills that women have. Women can multi-task, something which most men cannot do.

“We associated ourselves with Sawic because we understand the journey and the path that they have travelled. We also understand the future that they want to achieve – to be given an opportunity to be seen as equals.”