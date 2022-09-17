Pongola crash: Truck driver arrested after fleeing accident scene

Citizen Reporter

The truck driver in the N2 Pongola accident that claimed 21 people has been arrested.

Unconfirmed reports claim that 21 people, mostly children aged between five and 12, died when a bakkie and a truck crashed on the N2, between Pongola and Itshelejuba, in the north of the province.

The driver handed himself over to the police on Saturday after a call by the MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka.

BREAKING NEWS:

TRUCK DRIVER IN THE PHONGOLO ACCIDENT ARRESTED HOURS AFTER MEC SIPHO HLOMUKA CALLED ON HIM TO SURRENDER https://t.co/edJnvCGvC7 — KZN Transport (@KZNTransport) September 17, 2022

Police had launched a manhunt after he fled the scene after the accident on Friday.

The driver is expected to appear in the Pongolo Magistrate Court on Monday.

MEC Hlomuka is expected to attend the court proceedings.

“His arrest is important in assisting the families to deal with the devastation of losing their relatives. We commend the police who have had to activate all systems to make sure that the driver is pressured to surrender himself.

“We will be there to support the people of Pongolo and the families during his court appearance on Monday,” said Hlomuka.