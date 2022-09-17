SA roads claim eight more lives on Friday night

Devina Haripersad

Separate from the deaths of 21 people on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal, Friday evening saw six more lives claimed on South African roads, just outside of Polokwane when two vehicles collided head-on on the N1 North.

According to Arrive Alive reports, two cars – a VW Golf Sedan and a Mazda twin-cab bakkie –rammed into each other head on around 10pm. The VW Golf had been transporting several adult male occupants, while the Mazda was been driven by a father, transporting his wife and child.

Two persons – the father and child – survived the collision but still sustained critical and serious injuries. The mother sadly passed away on the scene, along with the male occupants of the other vehicle.

The father, believed to be in his early 30s, was found in a critical condition and the child, of unknown gender, in a serious condition.

ER24 paramedics were on the scene at around 10:30pm along with two other private services, the Fire Department and SAPS.

The paramedics reported that all the adult male occupants from a VW Golf Sedan were found to have suffered fatal injuries, with one being ejected from the vehicle. The other three were still entrapped in the vehicle. None of the men showed any signs of life and were declared dead on arrival.

Both the father and child were treated and transported to Botlokwa Hospital for further care by one of the private EMS services on the scene.

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed that on route N1-25 in Waterberg District, two more people were killed in a separate accident on Friday evening, where the driver of a light motor vehicle is suspected to have lost control and collided head on with a heavy motor vehicle