News

Home » News

PowerBall draw: R28 million up for grabs on Tuesday night

Avatar photo

By Molemo Tladi

Intern Journalist

3 minute read

18 Feb 2025

11:01 am

Hope remains for a new PowerBall winner, despite the last draw producing no millionaires.

Powerball

Picture: iStock

A millionaire could be made in tonight’s PowerBall draw, with the total value of estimated jackpots at R28 million.

Estimated PowerBall jackpots for Tuesday, 18 February 2025:

  • PowerBall: R10 million
  • PowerBall Plus: R18 million

Hope remains for a new PowerBall winner, despite the last draw producing no millionaires.

In the previous draw on Friday, 14 February, three players managed to walk away with a sum of R117,571.30 after successfully matching five correct numbers for the PowerBall draw.

PowerBall Plus also had three lucky players successfully match five correct numbers, and they each walked away with R52,574.10.

Read More: PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results: Friday, 14 February 2025

How to play PowerBall?

PowerBall is played by choosing five numbers between 1 and 50 and one PowerBall number between 1 and 20.

Another way is through a quick pick selection method, where the system randomly chooses the numbers for you.

PowerBall tickers can be purchased from 6pm to 8.30pm on draw days (Tuesday and Friday). Alternatively, tickets can be purchased on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 11:30pm.

Tickets can be bought using banking apps.

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from the bank with a reference number and further instructions regarding what documents to take when visiting Ithuba.

Winners who win less than R250 000 get their money directly deposited into their bank account if they had used a banking app to play.

Winners that win more than R250 000 will be referred to the lottery operator, Ithuba, for payout.

All winners who win above R50 000 get free financial and trauma counselling with winnings, tax-free.

All players must be 18 years or older.

Share this article

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa South Africa responds to claims of cooperating with Iran on nuclear energy [VIDEO]
Crime Police launch manhunt for at least 8 foreign nationals involved in Zanzou bar assault
Opinion Will South Africa’s rich pay wealth tax or find ways to avoid it?
South Africa City of Ekurhuleni and its R1.6 billion Eskom debt – How will it affect residents?
South Africa SANDF soldier warns against withdrawal of troops from DRC at funeral

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp