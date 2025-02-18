PowerBall draw: R28 million up for grabs on Tuesday night

Hope remains for a new PowerBall winner, despite the last draw producing no millionaires.

A millionaire could be made in tonight’s PowerBall draw, with the total value of estimated jackpots at R28 million.

Estimated PowerBall jackpots for Tuesday, 18 February 2025:

PowerBall: R10 million

PowerBall Plus: R18 million

In the previous draw on Friday, 14 February, three players managed to walk away with a sum of R117,571.30 after successfully matching five correct numbers for the PowerBall draw.

PowerBall Plus also had three lucky players successfully match five correct numbers, and they each walked away with R52,574.10.

How to play PowerBall?

PowerBall is played by choosing five numbers between 1 and 50 and one PowerBall number between 1 and 20.

Another way is through a quick pick selection method, where the system randomly chooses the numbers for you.

PowerBall tickers can be purchased from 6pm to 8.30pm on draw days (Tuesday and Friday). Alternatively, tickets can be purchased on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 11:30pm.

Tickets can be bought using banking apps.

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from the bank with a reference number and further instructions regarding what documents to take when visiting Ithuba.

Winners who win less than R250 000 get their money directly deposited into their bank account if they had used a banking app to play.

Winners that win more than R250 000 will be referred to the lottery operator, Ithuba, for payout.

All winners who win above R50 000 get free financial and trauma counselling with winnings, tax-free.

All players must be 18 years or older.