Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Now

The Galaxy S25 series introduces Samsung’s most advanced AI-powered smartphones ever created.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is thrilled to announce the opening of pre-orders for its highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series.

Officially unveiled at Samsung’s Unpacked event on Wednesday, 22 January 25, the Galaxy S25 series sets the standard for what an AI phone can do as a true AI companion.

For a limited period from 22 January to 13 February 2025, customers in South Africa can secure their Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, or Galaxy S25 by pre-ordering and enjoy an exclusive offer: add on the Galaxy Watch7 for just R49 per month (for post-paid customers) or R1,999 (for pre-paid customers).

Those who pre-order can also benefit from an exclusive R10,000 cash-back offer when trading in a qualifying device at participating online channels and in-store locations.

The Galaxy S25 series introduces Samsung’s most advanced AI-powered smartphones ever created. Featuring multimodal AI agents, these devices offer a new level of mobile intelligence, delivering the most natural, context-aware experiences in a smartphone. The S25 series marks a pivotal step in Samsung’s vision to redefine how users interact with their phones – and the world around them.

Enhanced by robust, on-device AI processing, the Galaxy S25 delivers faster, more efficient experiences, whether users are multitasking, engaging with the device’s camera, or navigating through day-to-day activities.

Meanwhile, the powerful Snapdragon® 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset ensures blazing performance across all applications.

South African customers can pre-order the Galaxy S25 series through Samsung’s official online store, Samsung Shop App and participating retail partners.

The Galaxy S25 series will be available for official retail sale in South Africa starting 14 February 2025.

Shop here