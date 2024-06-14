‘Ramaphosa will be president: ‘Steenhuisen confirms ANC deal’

Elections

14 Jun 2024

The DA will vote for Cyril Ramaphosa to be re-elected president of South Africa.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Parliament

DA leader John Steenhuisen has confirmed that his party has signed a document of intent to form a multi-party coalition with the ANC and other political parties.

The agreement, which has also been described as a Government of National Unity, was signed on Friday morning as MPs were sworn in at the first sitting of parliament.

In an address, Steenhuisen told his supporters that the DA would co-govern South Africa.

“After two weeks of negotiations that only concluded after today’s sitting of Parliament started, the DA has reached an agreement on the statement of intent for the formation of a Government of National Unity.”

“Today the DA becomes a party of national government. From today the DA will co-govern SA in the spirit of unity and collaboration.”

He said the DA would back Ramaphosa for the position of president.

