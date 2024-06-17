Zille: DA will not support motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa

Chairperson of the Federal Council of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Helen Zille, says the party will not support any motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The decision stems from the government of national unity agreement signed by the party and the African National Congress (ANC) on Friday.

According to the agreement, the DA will assume various leadership roles in Cabinet, the National Assembly, the National Council of Provinces, and on parliamentary portfolio committees.

“This arrangement ensures that the voices of DA voters will now be heard in all the rooms where decisions are made about the future of our country,” said DA leader John Steenhuisen in a media briefing on Friday.

In an interview on 702 on Monday, Zille said part of the agreement includes the DA refraining from voting against Ramaphosa in parliament.

This amid speculation that some parties are planning to bring a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala farm saga.

Just months ago, the DA and other parties were pushing for Parliament to address the Phala Phala scandal following revelations from South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Sars disclosed that the $580 000 found at Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo was not declared when it arrived in the country.

Ramaphosa has previously said he received the money from Sudanese businessman, Hazim Mustafa, as payment for game.

The DA and other opposition parties were calling Parliament to revisit the matter after the Section 89 panel’s report on whether Ramaphosa should face an impeachment inquiry was rejected via an open vote

Zille says DA supports Ramaphosa

Zille on Monday clarified that the GNU agreement stipulates the DA’s rejection of any motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa.

However, she said that if new evidence emerges suggesting Ramaphosa’s involvement in criminal activities regarding the Phala Phala matter, it would necessitate a meeting among the GNU parties.

“We will only support the impeachment of Ramaphosa if the evidence suggests that there should be an impeachment. But I don’t think, we are now in the position given the fact that we have signed a statement of intent, to start impeaching a president we just voted for. That is the agreement we made,” said Zille.

“We haven’t said that in the future we will never ever do anything. But we will not support a motion of no confidence in the president, that was part of the agreement. If evidence emerges of criminal wrongdoing, we will take a look at the issues and deal with them inside the GNU. We cannot be held hostage, but we have voted for Cyril Ramaphosa.”

The president has consistently denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

“I will continue to say there is no dirty dollars and I have said in various statements that this has been a result of a transaction as a farmer that I am, who sold game.”