WATCH: This bridge in Pretoria North is not collapsing, says mayor

The concrete hinges that look like cuts have always been there, says the city.

Amid rising concerns of collapsing infrastructure in the country due to vandalism, lack of maintenance and extreme weather, among other reasons, another bridge in Pretoria has left residents worried.

Speculation was rife on Sunday after a video showing cuts at the bottom of the bridge piles, with some reports falsely claiming they had been vandalised by “illegal foreigners who are spiking cars, who have now switched their focus to destroying infrastructure”.

However, according to Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya, the President Styen Street Bridge in Pretoria North is not collapsing.

“The City’s engineers have confirmed that the bridge has not been vandalised and is safe,” said Moya.

“The bridge was designed and built like that and we have assessment photos dating back to 2004 showing the ‘concrete hinges’ seen as cuts have always been there. The bridge has been standing for decades with no major problems except maintenance issues.”

Watch the video of the bridge below

Earlier this month, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport closed the N2 southbound following the partial collapse of the Mbokodweni River Bridge.

The province had been experiencing heavy rain, with no end in sight for severe weather in the province. On Monday, the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued another yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Bridge reopens

The bridge was reopened on Thursday last week after the first phase of repairs was completed.

According to the South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral), the first phase of repairs entailed the replacement of the failed concrete bearings with structural steel bearings.

“This will allow the opening of the bridge to normal traffic including heavy vehicles for the December to January period,” said Sanral.

“However, the movement of abnormal loads and super loads over that bridge will be restricted for that period, in line with recommendations from the technical report certifying the repairs.”

The second phase of repairs will commence in late January 2025 and will entail the replacement of all the bearings of the same design on the southbound bridge as a proactive precautionary measure.

“This work will be undertaken with minimal disturbance to traffic, using traffic accommodation measures that are already being implemented on the rest of the N2 and N3 upgrade projects.”