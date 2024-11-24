Police arrest over 300 during Tshwane weekend crime crackdown

Authorities conducted operations across Tshwane, arresting suspects for multiple crimes and recovering stolen vehicles

Over 300 suspects were arrested and five hijacked and stolen vehicles were recovered in Tshwane over the weekend.

This was a result of various crime operations by the SA Police Service officers and the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD).

Recovered vehicles

TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said five stolen and hijacked vehicles were recovered in different areas of Tshwane.

“The TMPD Tactical unit members were performing crime prevention duties in Hatfield on Friday when they received a call about a grey Toyota Yaris vehicle stolen in Centurion, Lyttleton area.

“The members swiftly reacted and followed up on the information. They traced the vehicle and found it abounded near Gateway complex at Francis Baard Street in Hatfield.

The vehicle was found idling and a signal jamming device was discovered inside the vehicle,” said Mahamba.

Vehicle used in robbery

Mahamba said on the same day, they recovered another vehicle, a GWM Steed that was hijacked in Soshanguve.

“On Saturday the Tactical unit members recovered a grey Chery Tiggo in Soshanguve Block H. The vehicle was stolen during a robbery in Northwest Province, Rustenburg. Separate to this case, a black Land Rover that was also stolen in Rustenburg was recovered in Soshanguve block MM,” he said.

Mahamba said the fifth vehicle, a white Polo Vivo was hijacked in Atteridgeville and was recovered by the same team at Lotus Gardens, Pretoria West.

“No suspects arrested, the Tshwane Metro Police Department encourages members of the public to report crime and any illegal activities to the nearest police station or TMPD,” he said.

Undocumented individuals

Tshwane District police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said 320 over the weekend suspects arrested for a range of offences with the focus on tracing wanted suspects, conducting visible patrols with additional police deployment, and enforcing compliance with liquor licensing regulations.

Van Dyk said Tshwane detectives arrested 264 suspects which included 73 for gender-based violence, one for murder, 12 for housebreaking and theft, eight for armed robbery, and 11 for rape.

“Additionally, 23 undocumented individuals were detained and are awaiting legal proceedings to be finalized and will be deported. Two Individuals were also arrested and fined for employing and harbouring undocumented immigrants,” he said.

Van Dyk said 520 individuals and 334 vehicles were searched with 24 vehicles being tested to determine if they were stolen.

“Nine individuals were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. 19 identified premises and hotspots were searched, with three suspects being arrested for possession and dealing drugs when 27 Ziplock bags containing various drugs were found in their possession. 18 persons were arrested and fined for drinking in public,” he said.

Van Dyk said 12 AARTO infringement notices were issued, amounting to R9 250.

One of eight liquor establishments inspected over the weekend was closed for non-compliance with the Liquor Act and 3660 millilitres of liquor and two gambling machines were confiscated.

