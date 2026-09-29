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Prince Harry says kids are ‘happy’ in new UK school

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

29 September 2026

09:25 am

Archie and Lilibet are "happy" at their new school in England.

Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times/ Jackie Clausen

Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times/ Jackie Clausen

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Prince Harry has said in a new interview that his children Archie and Lilibet are “happy” at their new school in England, after he and his wife Meghan reportedly moved the children to a different school for security reasons.

In an interview with CTV News in Canada on Friday, after skydiving in the Toronto area to raise money for two veterans’ charities, Harry told the network it was “great to be back on British soil.”

“The kids are happy in school, and it gives me a chance to be able to really focus on the Invictus Games” for wounded veterans, which are set to take in Birmingham in July 2027, he added.

Harry and his American wife Meghan returned to the United Kingdom last month, after six years living in the United States following their shock decision to stop being working members of the monarchy, amid a bitter row with his family.

But shortly after returning, they put Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, into a new school over security concerns, according to British media outlets.

According to Hello! magazine, the distance to the school and the heavy traffic on the route raised security concerns.

The family are reportedly living in the Cotswolds in central England.

Harry, 41, and Meghan, 45, hold the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The prince appeared to have mended relations with his father, King Charles III, who is battling cancer, during more recent UK visits.

But Harry reportedly remains estranged from his brother, heir-to-the-throne Prince William and wife Catherine.

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