WATCH: Pro-Ukraine protesters gun for Putin outside Brics summit

Protestors have called on President Ramaphosa to follow the pillars of the foreign policy described and to clearly condemn the Russian war

The Ukrainian Association of South Africa (UAZA) protesting against Russia’s war in Ukraine. Photo: Lesya Karpenko – UAZA

As the 15th Brics Summit get underway at the Sandton Convention Centre, The Ukrainian Association of South Africa (UAZA) said “it is not possible to promote human rights, peace and stability, without condemning Russian war crimes in Ukraine, military aggression and nuclear-threatening rhetoric.”

The organisation together with Amnesty International South Africa, the Helen Suzman Foundation, and its partner are holding a peaceful demonstration outside the venue where the summit is being held.

Speaking to The Citizen from Ukraine, UAZA secretary Anastasia Korpeso said the organisation is calling for an end to the invasion of Ukraine and for a crackdown on anti-war protesters in Russia to stop.

“We are calling on world leaders of the Brics summit to use their diplomatic influence to call on the Russian authorities, specifically the president of Russia Vladimir Putin, to immediately cease the act of aggression against Ukraine, remove military forces and stop the firing of missiles on civilian infrastructure and civilians.

The Ukrainian Association of SA said “it is not possible to promote human rights, peace and stability, without condemning Russian war crimes, military aggression and nuclear-threating rhetoric.” They are protesting at the #BRICSSummit2023 venue @TheCitizen_News @UkrainianAfrica pic.twitter.com/Cg5jiJCBDC — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 (@FaizelPatel143) August 22, 2023

Calls on Ramaphosa

UAZA said it had also reached out to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We call on President Ramaphosa to follow the pillars of the foreign policy described and to clearly condemn the Russian war against Ukraine, the violation of Ukrainian territorial integrity, the systemic violation of basic human rights to life and liberty, and the forceful deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia that the Russian president is personally responsible for.”

“This military aggression is also directly linked to increased suffering on the African continent. The rising global food scarcity and increased fuel prices are directly linked to the Russian war against Ukraine,” it said.

ALSO READ: ‘Many wished Putin to be here, but wisdom prevailed’ – ANC

World leaders

Uaza said peaceful protests will also be held in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

While Vladimir Putin will not be appearing in person, the other four Brics nations will be under scrutiny for their stance on the war.

Putin is being representented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

ALSO READ: Vladimir Putin will not be attending Brics summit in SA