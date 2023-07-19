‘Many wished Putin to be here, but wisdom prevailed’ – ANC

By Faizel Patel

The African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision not to attend the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit in Johannesburg saying his presence would have complicated matters.

The Presidency on Wednesday confirmed Putin will not be attending the summit in August and Russia would be represented by the country’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said while Putin was welcome to attend the summit, the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s warrant for his arrest complicated matters.

“There are many who wished President Putin to be here physically but I think wisdom may have prevailed.”

Bhengu-Motsiri said it was time to focus on pressing issues in the geopolitical sphere.

“We welcome it in finally laying the matter to rest, in order for us and developing countries to deal with issues of the day: dealing with poverty, unemployment, and fighting for a just and humane society.”

DA court action to go ahead

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said it is going ahead with its court action on Friday to compel the government to execute an arrest warrant for Putin, despite the Russian President not being in South Africa.

DA leader John Steenhuisen has welcomed Putin’s decision not to set foot in SA.

“The DA firmly believes no one, regardless of their position, should be above the law. Our commitment to the principles of justice, accountability, and adherence to international treaties won the day against the ANC and their Russian ally.

“South Africa’s reputation on the international stage, and its commitment to upholding the rule of law were at stake in this matter. By standing firm on the need to adhere to our obligations under the Rome Statute and other international conventions, we have demonstrated our unwavering dedication to justice and human rights,” Steenhuisen said.

EFF reaction

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said Putin’s withdrawal is a “consequence of the South African state’s reluctance to be firm on international affairs and their inability to resist pressure from NATO.”

“Further hypocrisy lies in the fact the ICC has not prosecuted individuals like George Bush and Tony Blair for war crimes, raising questions about its impartiality, yet our government bows to its threats.

“The EFF cautions all member states of BRICS that South Africa is currently led by a spineless government that will never meaningfully take forward efforts to grow the strength of the Global South and its allies,” the EFF said.

