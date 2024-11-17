Probe into R36m Gauteng Farmyard township retail project

MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa wants an investigation into the project that has cost over R30m. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development in Gauteng Vuyiswa Ramokgopa has launched an internal investigation into a R36 million fresh produce project meant to establish container stores in townships.

The project, titled the Farmyard Project, would see 16 stores built to provide small-scale entrepreneurs with vital market access.

The project was also expected to encourage good nutrition in townships and informal settlements.

However, barely six months after launching, the project has not delivered.

What happened to the money?

Spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Danisile Sathekge said an initial payment of R36 million was allocated to establish the 16 containers at a cost of R1.75 million per container.

“These figures, seemingly not in line with market rates for similar structures, have prompted a reassessment of the costing model,” she said.

Zero tolerance for corruption

Meanwhile, Ramokgopa told The Citizen on Sunday that she will not tolerate the abuse of public funds in her department.

“It is my responsibility to ensure that public funds are used responsibly and efficiently and unfortunately all too often this is not the case.

“Service providers and businesspeople have become too comfortable with providing services and products to the government at inflated prices,” she said.

Further funding suspended

Sathekge said Ramokgopa had taken immediate and decisive action to suspend all further funding for the program.

The MEC has also submitted a formal deviation request to the National Department of Agriculture as the Conditional Grant is managed by the national department.

“An internal investigation had already commenced to determine the true cost of the project and whether original plans and targets were met,” Sathekge said.

The investigation will also establish if the containers exist and their function ability.

The MEC of Agriculture and other senior officials are expected to meet with all stakeholders in the matter.

“MEC Ramokgopa has also arranged a meeting with the beneficiaries next week to hear their concerns and will also be meeting with the service providers,” Sathekge said.

According to Sathekge, the department remains committed to supporting township entrepreneurs and growing the township economy.

“This must, however, be underpinned by the prudent and responsible use of public funds and sound governance practices,” she said.

