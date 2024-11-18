SIU secures preservation order for Pule Mabe’s Steyn City house, Porsche

This is in connection with alleged procurement irregularities involving the Gauteng Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, and the City of Ekurhuleni.

ANC NEC member Pule Mabe speaks at a press conference, 28 April 2022, at Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal against Groen Mintirho (formerly Enviro Mobi), a company linked to former parliamentarian and fraud-accused African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee member Pule Mabe.

The SIU plans to seize a house in the luxurious estate of Steyn City, and a Porsche 911 sports car.

Charges

Mabe, his wife Mmatlhekelo Elsie Mabe, and business associate, Tinyiko Mahuntsi are facing charges of corruption, fraud, and theft in connection with a R27 million tender awarded to Mabe’s company, Enviro-Mobi, by the Gauteng Agriculture and Rural Development Department in 2017.

He has denied any wrongdoing as he was granted bail, alongside his co-accused, in their corruption case in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court last month.

Also facing charges are Gauteng Agriculture and Rural Development Department Chief Director Loyiso Mkwana, former Heads of Department Thandeka Mbassa and Matilda Gasela, and former department Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Abdullah Mohamed Ismail.

Two companies, KG Media (trading as Enviro-Mobi) and Star Mass Direct (trading as Kariki Media Holdings), are also among the accused.

ALSO READ: Former ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe granted R30k bail in R27m corruption case