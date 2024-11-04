Pandemic payout scandal: DA reveals R2 million in alleged fraudulent claims in Gauteng

According to the DA. Lesufi covered up corruption in the province to save the ANC from a public scandal before the elections.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng says some Gauteng government employees allegedly claimed overtime and exorbitant travel costs fraudulently while the country was in lockdown.

According to the party, around R2 million was lost through fraudulent overtime claims during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Solly Msimanga, the party’s leader in Gauteng, said Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) are covering this up.

Msimanga briefed the media on Monday in Johannesburg.

“There are officials who were claiming monies that they did not work for. There are people who were claiming travelling during Covid, which was more than normality,” he said.

Lesufi and Nehawu alleged collusion

Msimanga said Legislature Secretary Peter Skosana ordered an investigation into this matter.

However, he was told to stop the investigation to allegedly save the African National Congress (ANC) from bad publicity before the elections.

“Peter Skosana was pushing for a full-on investigation, but Nehawu went and said, if this does not go away, they will withhold their support.”

Bonuses for employees

Msimanga said there are also allegations of corruption related to the awarding of 13th cheques to officials.

“There were also discussions about a 13th cheque which Peter Skosana said needed to follow certain processes.

Those processes were not actually being followed to the letter and he [Skosana] said he was not comfortable signing off on 13th cheques while processes are still underway. These demands were made to Skosana through the ANC.”

The DA reported the matter to the Public Protector (PP) for further investigation.

“We need a full-on investigation outside the perimeters of the legislature where we are asking the PP to look into this matter, because these are serious allegations.”

Violating the Executive Members Ethics Act

Msimanga said the premier is protecting certain officials from being held accountable for corruption. He said this is in violation of the Executive Members Ethics Act.

“There is also an issue of misuse of power and an unjust system that was applied here that makes it look like some are being protected.”

He said the premier should leave the legislature to be run by the Speaker and not interfere with the legislature’s work.

“The premier is interfering in the legislature. He can run government from an executive perspective, but he cannot try and run the legislature.”

DA Gauteng Member of Provincial Legislature (MPL) Jack Bloom said the province had lost millions of rands to fraud and corruption during Covid-19.

“We hope this comes out in the Auditor General’s (AG) report.”

He said Skosana reportedly received a golden handshake to leave his job.

Many questions raised

Meanwhile, Lesufi’s spokesperson, Sizwe Pamla had recently told The Citizen that the DA should approach the relevant authorities if they have evidence of wrongdoing by the premier.

The DA had also accused the premier of withholding 177 forensic reports which sought to look into corruption and fraud.

*The Citizen had contacted Nehawu national deputy secretary-general, December Mavuso. However, he referred media enquiries concerning the matter to the provincial office of the union. This article will be updated when further comment is received.