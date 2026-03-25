Probe launched after fire guts historic Botha Sigcau building in Mthatha [VIDEO]

Large parts of the structure were ravaged, raising concerns about the loss of critical land records and historical documents.

An investigation into the cause of a blaze that gutted the historic eleven-storey Botha Sigcau Building in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape is expected to get underway.

It is believed that the fire started on the fourth floor of the Botha Sigcau building shortly after 6pm on Tuesday.

Large parts of the structure were ravaged, raising concerns about the loss of critical land records and historical documents.

Fire

The OR Tambo District Municipality said emergency services were alerted to the fire by a member of the public on Tuesday.

“While the cause of the fire remains unknown and efforts are still ongoing, this moment reflects the strength found in collective action, alert residents, dedicated responders, and a shared commitment to safety,” the municipality said.

“There is still work to be done, but there is also reassurance in knowing that every effort is being made.”

Landmark asset

King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality expressed sadness after the fire.

“The municipality expresses its profound concern and sadness regarding this incident, noting the significant interruption to service delivery and the loss of a key provincial landmark asset,” it said.

“Members of the public are urged to remain calm and to await further official communication from the respective departments regarding continuity and recovery plans.”

Damage

As of 9pm, the following departments are affected:

Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture (DSRAC)

Department of Transport

Department of Health

Department of Social Development

The municipality said further updates will be issued as more information becomes available.

Fire engulfs Botha Sigcau building in Mthatha, EC. The building houses various government departments.Evidence of Corruption gone

pic.twitter.com/WK9diiV7an – MK Party Stan (@XFactor079) March 24, 2026

Central hub

The building, situated on Erf 2178, was constructed in 1976 following plans approved in 1975, and stands at 11 floors (excluding the ground floor).

It has long served as a central hub, accommodating multiple government departments that deliver essential services to the community.

Departments

Some of the organs of the state that occupy the building include the Health (district offices), Social Development, Sports and Recreation, Sassa, Police VIP Protection Services, Department of Education and the Registrar of the Deeds Office.

History

Known for its distinctive orange hue and V-shaped design, it stands as one of the tallest landmarks in the Mthatha skyline.

It was named after Botha Manzolwandle Sigcau, the first president of the Transkei Bantustan and was the site of the 1987 coup led by Bantu Holomisa.