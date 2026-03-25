WARNING: Thousands of Citro-Soda packs pulled amid contamination fears

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has not clarified what the potential risks are.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has not clarified the potential risks associated with thousands of packs of Citro-Soda, which are being recalled over contamination concerns.

Sahpra briefed the media on the recall of specific batches of Citro-Soda Regular products on Tuesday.

Risks

According to Sahpra, the recall follows the identification of a potential risk of foreign material contamination during an inspection at the Adcock Ingram Clayville manufacturing facility in Johannesburg.

Citro-Soda is a fast-acting, effervescent granule treatment used to treat heartburn, stomach acidity, and urinary tract infections.

Products affected

As a precautionary measure, Sahpra said it took regulatory action to recall the affected batches.

The recall is limited to specific batches of the following Citro-Soda Regular products

Citro-Soda Regular 60 g

Citro-Soda Regular 120 g

Citro-Soda Regular 4 g x 30 Sachets

No specifics

Sahpra CEO, Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, was not specific about the effects the contaminated materials could have on patients.

“We’re not sure. We haven’t received any ADRs (adverse drug reactions) at this point. Some of the particulates we’re noting, we’re not sure of the type of reactions they could have.”

Sahpra assured the public that it is monitoring the situation and engaging with the manufacturer to ensure full compliance with regulatory requirements.

“Retail pharmacies, wholesalers, and distribution centres have been instructed to cease the sale of affected batches and to return all stock to their respective suppliers. Consumers who have purchased the affected products are advised to return them to the nearest health facility, pharmacy, or store.”

Adverse effects

Semete-Makokotlela said people who may have consumed the affected products and are experiencing any adverse side effects are urged to visit their nearest health facility and report such incidents to Sahpra.

“The safety and well-being of the public remain our highest priority. Sahpra will continue to act decisively and transparently to ensure that all health products on the market meet the required standards of quality, safety and efficacy.”

Sahpra said it will continue to monitor this recall to ensure that all affected batches are destroyed.

Expose

The regulator urged the public to exercise caution when purchasing the products, which could still be available in some shops across the country.

The recall was first announced last week, 20 March 2026, in an expose on Carte Blanche.

Carte Blanche raised questions about potential contamination of Citro-Soda lemon flavour products at Adcock Ingram’s Clayville manufacturing plant.