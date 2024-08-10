News

Home » News

Alex Japho Matlala

By Alex Japho Matlala

Journalist

2 minute read

10 Aug 2024

05:45 am

Problems persist in SA’s ‘distressed’ municipalities despite improvement

Several municipal councils were unable to discharge their duties to the best of their abilities.

Councils-Cogta-Salga

FILE PICTURE: Councillors in the City of Joburg council chambers in Braamfontein on 30 September 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Despite the improvement in the number of municipalities classified as “distressed”, administrative and governance problems in cities and towns are still a cause for concern, says Deputy Minister of the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Dickson Masemola.

At a local government summit this week in Limpopo, political infighting and factional battles in municipalities were identified as the root cause of poor performance by councils.

Key to the problems were political battles between mayors and speakers.

ALSO READ: Hlabisa says dysfunctional municipalities a priority, but laments Cogta budget cuts

“For municipalities to succeed in their aggressive plan to provide services to communities, mayors and council speakers must speak from the same page.

“They must work together at all times.”

He said there should be a cordial relationship between district municipal mayors and local mayors and mayors and speakers.

Masemola said several municipal councils were unable to discharge their duties to the best of their abilities because there wasn’t a smooth working relationship between the council principals.

This often led to the “dismal” performance of municipalities in their audit outcomes.

“While we’ve seen an improvement from 66 municipalities facing challenges to 34 requiring attention, we must not overlook other municipalities that need our support,” he said.

NOW READ: Cogta minister warns non-performing councils will be shut down and re-elected

Read more on these topics

Cooperative Governance & Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) mayor municipalities South African Local Government Association (SALGA)

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Police and private security are now the cowboys in SA’s crime Wild West
News ANC granted leave to appeal MK party trademark case at Supreme Court
Celebs And Viral Home Affairs finds evidence of fraud by Chidimma Adetshina’s mother
News Zuma’s ‘struggle’ to privately prosecute Ramaphosa continues [VIDEO]
South Africa Panga-wielding Pastor Mboro among four others to appear in Palm Ridge court

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES