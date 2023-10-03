Proof of life: Worker’s Compensation Fund asks pensioners to prove they are still alive

If the documents are not submitted by the deadlines, the individual will be assumed deceased and hence, terminated from the fund's payroll.

The Compensation Fund has called on pensioners and beneficiaries of its pensions to provide proof of life, or risk not getting paid.

The Department of Employment and Labour gazetted a notice from the fund’s acting commissioner, Farzana Fakir, telling pensioners, beneficiaries, and recipients of its monthly pension to provide this documentation by 31 October and 31 March 2024.

“This notice will affect all non-South African citizens residing in and outside of South Africa as well as all South African citizens residing outside South Africa. The individuals affected can either be the Injured on Duty and On Duty employees who receive a monthly pension from the Compensation Fund because of disability, the dependents of deceased pensioners and the guardians receiving pension on behalf of the dependents below the age of 18 years of age”.

The fund’s Hloni Mpaka told The Citizen foreign nationals were required to submit their documentation twice, before each deadline.

Proof or no pay

The fund said it is mandatory for pensioners and beneficiaries to submit confirmation of life documents. Failure to do so will result in suspension from the pension payroll file.

The submission of the documents will “serve as proof of verification of the existence of pensioners, beneficiaries and recipients”.

What documents do I need to submit?

The following information should be submitted:

A completed Wac.22 form;

Certified copies (within three months) of the valid identification documents (applicable to the pensioner, spouses and the guardian);

And, certified copies (within three months) of birth certificates (for children dependents) in the approved format (only children dependents receiving pension);

The Fund may request additional information where confirmation is necessary. For example: where applicable, the certified copies of death certificates, marriage certificates, proof of guardianship, confirmation of banking details, etc.

These documents should be submitted to the fund via email to #PensionersLifeConfirmation@Labour.gov.za with the subject line on the email ‘Confirmation of life and claim number and or business partner number.’