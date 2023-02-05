‘Report injuries on duty as soon as they occur’ – Compensation Fund

Citizen Reporter

The North West leg of the Compensation Fund this week hosted two days of training in the province to teach organised labour entities that any injury or disease contracted in the line of duty should be reported to the Compensation Fund.

The exercise was an initiative by the Department of Employment and Labour.

The training programme focused on the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act and Occupational Health and Safety Act compliance in the workplace.

The main objectives of this training are to provide the organised labour representatives with the relevant knowledge, information, and capabilities to effectively and efficiently support, educate and guide workers with their claims and other COIDA processes as well as to ensure that occupational injuries are curbed at the workplaces.

Speaking at the session, assistant director for the Compensation Fund Paul Nyathela explained that it was important for employers to immediately report any injuries that happened while the employee was on duty irrespective of their nature or urgency. He explained that it was important to do this as more often than not, complications from the injury arrive at a later stage.

Employees can also report incidents of injury occurring on duty

He also honed in on the fact that if an employee delayed in reporting the incident, the employee themselves could also take initiative to report it.

“All occupational injuries and diseases should be reported to the Compensation Fund by the employer to avoid any unfavourable circumstances or complications that may arise as a result of failure to report cases. An injury may appear as not serious at the time it took place but can resurface at a later stage and with the request of the treating Doctor it can be reopened. We, therefore, plead with you to always urge your colleagues and employers to ensure that all the cases are reported whether big or small,” said Nyathela.

The Compensation Fund provides compensation to employees who are injured or contract diseases while on duty. The Fund is governed by the Compensation for Occupation Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA) of 1993 (amended in 1997) which determines how, and by whom the fund is administered and the conditions for eligibility for compensation.

