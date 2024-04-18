News

WATCH: Protest action in Soweto, motorists urged to avoid area

Traffic has been impacted, with the JMPD urging motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Resident have blocked the roads in the area with rocks and burning tyres due to apparent service delivery issues. Photo: Screengrab

Motorists have been urged to avoid the Noordgesig area in Soweto due to protest action.

It is understood residents have blocked the roads in the area with rocks and burning tyres due to apparent service delivery issues.

Watch the protest in Noordgesig, Soweto

Traffic has been impacted, with the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla urging motorists to avoid the area.

“The intersection of Soweto Highway in Noordgesig, Soweto, is currently blocked off to traffic with burning tyres, debris and rubble. This is due to protest action in the area.”

Monitoring

Fihla said JMPD officers are monitoring the situation.

“Officer have been dispatched. The cause of the protest is unclear, but its suspected to be service delivery issues. Expect heavy delays in the area with traffic disruptions due to the closures and motorists are advised to use alternate routes such as the N17,” Fihla said.

ALSO READ: JMPD monitoring volatile protest on K43 near Lenasia South

School protest

Earlier this week, learning was suspended at some schools in Hazyview in Mpumalanga as teachers staged a protest at the Department of Education’s White Hazy Circuit.

According to Cosatu, the teachers called on the department to strengthen security in schools amid a spate of criminal attacks on them and pupils.

“We want schools to be taken as business entities. We want them to hire security. We want cameras at the schools. We don’t have safety there, people can just get in and out,” said the teachers in protest.

However, provincial Department of Education spokesperson Jasper Zwane said arming security guards at school would place them at a higher risk.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mpumalanga teachers protest over safety issues at schools

