‘Game will be tough’ – Psychic predicts last-minute victory for Springboks

South Africa may or may not win the Rugby World Cup tonight. According to Mo Seretse of bookmaker BetFred, New Zealand are the technical favourites but, when it comes to passion, nobody beats the Springboks, and that may be the deciding factor.

After South Africa’s 53-7 win against the All Blacks in an August friendly, Seretse said that it’s clear that the green and gold have the potential to take the game to New Zealand, and to palm in a win.

“But it’s really evenly matched,” he said.

Springboks vs New Zealand

Betting market prices range around 8/10 for South Africa, in other words for every R10 you bet, you would get R8 in winnings should the Boks win and 11/13 for New Zealand, meaning R11 for every R13 bet as a return. So, the smaller the return on the bet, the greater chances of a win for that team.

Bookmakers hedge their bets and the rugby gods are ever so slightly in the All Blacks corner for now.

However, psychic Yvonne de Bruin disagrees and said that South Africa will raise the Webb Ellis trophy at the tail of 80 minutes.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the game will be tough, but that South Africa will surge ahead to a win,” she said.

De Bruin went as far as predicting two possible score lines.

“It looks like a South African lead of 18-12 or as the whistle blows, a larger margin for the Bokke at 18-6,” said De Bruin.

Boks the ‘underdogs’

Jacaranda FM sportscaster Xola Ntshinga said that New Zealand are 4-5 favourites.

“But the Springboks have had a far tougher road to the finals than the All Blacks, and that might stand them in good stead,” he said.

“What makes the final even more special it’s that the first time since 1995 where South Africa and New Zealand are meeting in the final.”

In 1995, the Boks were the underdogs. Nobody figured that the team would stay on until the end, let alone take home the spoils. South Africa were also not favourites in 2007 nor in 2019, but the Boks made magic.

In a sense, they will run onto the field tonight rated slightly less than New Zealand, and the country is crossing fingers, toes, and everything else to get a win over the line.

“In 1995 they played to unite a nation. In 2023,” said Seretse, “they are playing for the pride of our country.”

“You can feel the electric charge in the air. Every street corner, every cafe, there’s a sea of green and gold everywhere. It’s as if the whole nation has come to a standstill, waiting for that whistle to blow,” Seretse added.

“Strategy will be paramount in the final showdown. With South Africa opting for a seven-one split on the bench, it’s evident they’re ready to tackle New Zealand’s renowned physical style of play. And while the looming rain could be a game-changer, it might also, as Seretse pointed out, “level the playing field. Both teams have had their moments under wet conditions. It’s going to be about who keeps their cool and adapts faster.”

Epic clash

Historically, clashes between these two titans of rugby have been nothing short of epic. The All Blacks might be riding high with a five-match winning streak, but the Springboks, with their recent three-match streak, cannot be underestimated.

“Past matches have shown us that when these two meet, it’s anyone’s game. Form, stats, they all go out the window. It’s about heart, spirit, and the day’s performance.”

New Zealand’s legacy in the sport is undebatable. Their seamless blend of skill and power is something to marvel at.

But South Africa, said Seretse, plays with a different kind of fuel: “The Springboks, they’re not just playing for points. They’re playing for every South African, for every memory of past glories and for the hope of a united future.”

