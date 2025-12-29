When last? Amor Vittone unwinds on the coast with her and late Joos van der Westhuizen’s kids

Amor Vittone spends holidays on KwaZulu-Natal’s coastline, sharing quiet family moments.

For many South Africans, the festive season is about returning to the sea, slowing down, and reconnecting.

And Amor Vittone did exactly that.

The actress, singer and television presenter chose the KwaZulu-Natal coast as her holiday retreat. She spent quality time with her children and extended family. The setting was defined by sunshine, simplicity, and togetherness.

Amor, who was once married to late Springbok icon Joost van der Westhuizen, shared candid glimpses of her holiday online.

Far from red carpets and studio lights, her posts captured barefoot beach walks, shared laughter and the kind of unguarded moments that only family time allows.

What made the holiday especially meaningful was fans seeing Joost’s children, Jordan and Kylie van der Westhuizen, spending Christmas and New Year together with their mother.

For those who have long followed the family’s journey, the images carried emotional weight. They served as a reminder of strength after loss and the quiet strength of moving forward.

Joost, remembered as one of South Africa’s greatest rugby players, died in 2017 after a brave battle with motor neuron disease.

His passing marked the end of an era in Springbok rugby, but his presence remains deeply felt through his children. They continue to honour his legacy in their own ways.

Jordan van der Westhuizen, who turns 22 in January 2025, is steadily stepping into adulthood with confidence.

While sport remains part of his world, he has also found his own lane through modelling and fitness. Namely, in football, earning recognition beyond his famous surname.

His younger sister, Kylie, who celebrated her 19th birthday in March 2025, has similarly grown into her own. She is often described by fans as poised, grounded, and quietly radiant.

Social media users responded warmly to Amor’s posts, filling the comments with messages of support, admiration and gratitude.

Amor’s followers praised the visible bond between mother and children. Others reflected on the importance of healing and unity during the holidays.

The response highlighted how deeply the public still holds Joost’s memory. They equally embrace the lives his children are now building.