Public advised not to pay any bribes to Tshwane metro police officers

TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said TMPD was aware of a video clip circulating on social media platforms.

A Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) faces a notice of an intention to suspend and will face an internal investigation after videos of a TPMD officer instructing a woman in the passenger seat to withdraw money suspected to be a bribe were circulating on social media.

The Citizen saw four videos filmed by the female passenger seated in the back seat answering questions from the TMPD officer driving the TMPD discussing the closest ATM and where she lives.

Rural Criminologist from the University of Limpopo Professor Witness Maluleke said this incident refers to a confirmation that we have the ‘Rotten Apples’ within the South African Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), and the TMPD was no exception.

“The officer in question was true to his conventions, the shown behaviour is becoming a norm for many sworn officials, with less efficient reactive deterrent actions from the Top Management and other relevant stakeholders like the SAPS and IPID, this is an ongoing worrying factor, calling for urgent interventions,” he said.

Maluleke said the officer in the video should be used as a guinea pig.

“Maybe the inspiring others for this learned behaviour can be deterred to commit similar future corrupt acts,” he said.

ALSO READ: Axing corrupt Tshwane cops: ‘more action needed’

Internal investigation

TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said TMPD was aware of a video clip circulating on social media platforms.

“TMPD notes with great concern the video circulating on social media platforms. The department affirms that it is, in fact, a member of the TMPD who is implicated in the controversy in which a bribery solicitation is depicted in what appears to be a metro police vehicle.

“In response to the alleged bribery, the TMPD instituted an internal investigation,” he said.

Report corruption

Mahamba said the member will be served with a notice of intention to suspend and he must furnish the department with reasons why he must not be suspended within 48 hours.

“A statement from the complainant and the member is required as part of the investigation process. These accusations of corruption are incompatible with the department’s beliefs and principles and will be handled decisively,” he said.

ALSO READ: TMPD: Many metro cops face graft probes

Mahamba has urged victims to come forward and report these corrupt activities to the TMPD, Independent Police Investigative Directorate or the South African Police Service to eliminate the bad apples from the department.

“The public is advised not to pay any financial compensation to TMPD officers.

“The Chief of Police, Commissioner Yolande Faro, has taken a zero-tolerance stance against these corrupt practices and will ensure that any illegal activity by members is not tolerated as it tarnishes the name of the department,” he said.