Public Servants Association: Failed wage negotiations could bring government to a stop

Public services could come to a halt next week, when 235 000 members of the Public Servants Association (PSA) go on a wage strike – an action set to affect all government departments, including home affairs.

Notice filed after all options exhausted

According to PSA spokesperson Reuben Maleka, the union yesterday filed a notice to strike “after exhausting all options possible to resolve the wage negotiation impasse”.

He said PSA “hit a brick wall, owing to government’s arrogance and disregard of workers’ plight throughout the negotiations”.

“Effectively, the members will have the right to strike for seven days after filing the notice.

“The strike could not be avoided as, despite all attempts by the PSA and other unions to demonstrate a willingness to negotiate,” said Maleka, blaming government for “failing to cooperate”.

PSA members voted in favour of strike action “as they realised all other options were exhausted after considering the events”.

Civil servants’ commitment to service delivery “even during the Covid pandemic, was rewarded with the tabling of a 0% salary increase offer”.

Salary decrease

Maleka said members mandated the rejection of “a ridiculous and problematic offer”, where workers would potentially lose about R1 000 of their monthly income.

“The PSA could not agree to a salary decrease for workers in view of uncertainty regarding the continuation of the cash gratuity beyond 31 March, 2023.

Adjustment did not meet the expectation of the union members

“Even the offered 3% salary adjustment did not meet the expectation of the union members, owing to steep price increases for basic necessities, such as petrol, food and electricity, as well as interest rate increases.

“The situation was worsened by government’s failure to afford workers a real salary increase for three successive years, resulting in stagnant salaries.”

Maleka said the narrative by government “that public-sector employees earn lucrative salaries and are greedy, is misplaced as it includes state-owned entities, where salaries are above those of public service employees”.

Municipal workers on higher scales

“Even municipal workers are on higher salary scales, compared to national and provincial government department employees.

“Public service employees have been the scapegoats for endless corruption.

“In addition, they work in dilapidated and unsafe buildings, enduring chronic and excessive staff shortages,” Maleka said.

“There is lack of basic working tools, with staff being insulted and attacked by the public for poor service, while experiencing lack of career mobility and advancement, owing to the deployment of unqualified cadres.

“The public service, its employees and citizens, have been bleeding since the introduction of austerity measures by a cruel, uncaring government that refuses to acknowledge realities,” maintained Maleka.

The PSA, he said, remained “committed to protect, promote the rights and interests of public servants – achieved through collective bargaining”.

