Makro employees to picket over wage disputes on Wednesday

Citizen Reporter

More than 5000 Makro employees announced they will picket on Wednesday under the leadership of the South African Commercial Catering And Allied Workers Union (SACCAW) over wage disputes.

The union on Tuesday said they issued a 48 hour notice strike to all the mass warehouse stores after multiple conciliation sessions with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), were unsuccessful.

In addition to failed wage negotiations, the employees are also calling for improved working conditions.

“On Wednesday 26 October 2022 SACCAWU will hold pickets in all Makro stores right around the country,” said the Union in a statement.

The union said the pickets are a warm-up for the main national march, on which they will embark to various Makro stores, on 28 October 2022.

READ MORE: Makro rebuilds its stores after last year’s July unrest

Makro employee demands

Across-the-board increase of R900.00 or 12% whichever is the greater

Minimum wage R8000.00

An improvement of commission from 10% on margin to 20% margin for salespeople

Increase in category 3 working hours from 160 to 195 per month

13th cheque to be made separate from the December salary

Uniform allowance R100.00

Moratorium on retrenchments for the duration of the agreement

The offer that the mass wholesaler made to the union is 4.5% which is equivalent to R300.

SACCAWU called this offer a “meagre” increase and rejected it citing that it will not be able to sustain the workers and their families or even meet their basic household needs.

“This attitude by the company in spite of the rising inflation, transport and energy costs where the bulk of the meagre salaries of our members go, the company resolves to remain intransigent,” the union said.

The meeting place for the national march that will commence on Friday, is at the Arthur Gloch Complex, situated on Dolphin Street, Amalgam, Johannesburg.

The employees are called to be there by 10:30 am to protest to the Makro in Crown Mines.

NOW READ: Makro employees gear up for ‘indefinite’ strike over wage disputes