Education MEC to visit Randfontein primary school after pupil allegedly takes his own life

Citizen Reporter

Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, is expected to visit a school in Randfontein following the death of 12-year-old boy.

A Grade 7 pupil from Avanté Primary School allegedly died by suicide on Thursday, according to the Gauteng Department of Education.

In a statement on Friday, the department said the pupil had been attending counselling sessions at the time of his death.

“This incident occurred after counselling sessions with the learner at school, emanating from concerns over his wellbeing, before recess in September 2022,” Gauteng Education spokesperson, Steve Mabona said.

ALSO READ: Alleged suicide of 12-year-old shocks family, community

Mabona indicated that a psychosocial unit team has been dispatched to the school to assist pupils affected by the incident, while Chiloane expressed his condolences to the 12 -year-old’s family.

“We wish to convey our deepest sympathies to the family, and school community at large, for their loss.

“As the Department, we are shattered by this incident. We call upon learners who may be experiencing personal difficulties to reach out to our support systems that are readily available at their schools,” the MEC said.

St Teresa’s School

Last month, one Grade 8 pupil from St Teresa’s School took her own life, while another was hospitalised.

At the time, the school, located in Rosebank, said preliminary findings of an independent investigation suggested that the injuries that led to the death and hospitalisation of the pupils “were self-inflicted”.

According to TimesLIVE, the teenagers jumped from the second floor of a building at the school after school hours.

The publication further reported that the injured pupils were found by a member of the support staff who then called a teacher, with both pupils being rushed to hospital by emergency services personnel.

A police investigation was subsequently launched.

NOW READ: KZN pupil takes her own life after being suspended from school for traditional attire