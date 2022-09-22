Grade 8 pupil dies at St Teresa’s School, another in hospital

Citizen Reporter

St Teresa’s School said it is “devastated” after one Grade 8 pupil died and another was hospitalised on Monday.

The girl that died reportedly took her own life.

“The preliminary findings of an independent investigation commissioned by the school suggest that the injuries that led to the passing away of a Grade 8 learner, and a second Grade 8 learner recovering in hospital, were self-inflicted. We await official confirmation of this,” the school said in a statement.

The school in Rosebank is one of the top private girls’ schools in Johannesburg.

Rosebank Killarney Gazette reports that St Teresa’s School said it is investigating the incident and working with the police.

“We are treating it with the utmost importance. As this incident involved the passing away of a learner, we are fully cooperating with the Rosebank branch of the South African Police Service. Further details may be communicated at an appropriate time following the conclusion of our investigation.”

The school highlighted the mental challenges that its students face.

“We know our children have been deeply affected by the challenges of economic and political uncertainty, the mental health fallout as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and our own unique challenges in South Africa, the effects of which resonate both at school and at home.”

St Teresa’s School thanked other schools in Johannesburg – including St David’s Marist Inanda, Roedean School for Girls, Kingsmead College and De La Salle Holy Cross College – for sending psychologists to provide counselling services.

