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Pupil hurt in Wedela shooting to get surgery after deposit paid

Picture of Masoka Dube

By Masoka Dube

Journalist

4 minute read

9 October 2026

07:20 am

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Family of Grade 10 pupil wounded in Wedela mass shooting has paid R16 000 deposit towards R28 000 hospital bill for surgery.

Pupil hurt in Wedela shooting to get surgery after deposit paid

Molebogeng Malefane, left, the mother of Katleho Malefane, 18, who was shot in the Wedela attack, and his aunt Ntebatseng Makamule at the Carletonville Hospital on Sunday. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

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The family of an 18-year-old Grade 10 pupil wounded in the Wedela mass shooting has paid a R16 000 deposit towards the R28 000 hospital bill required for his surgery.

Katleho Malefane was among those shot when gunmen opened fire at a tavern in Wedela on 26 September, killing 18 people and injuring 15 others.

Pupil wounded in Wedela mass shooting pays deposit for surgery

Malefane was at the gate of his family home, about two metres from the tavern, when he was shot in the thigh. The bullet reportedly passed through his buttocks, while he also suffered a serious knee injury requiring surgery.

He was admitted to Leratong Regional Hospital on the West Rand after the shooting. His family was required to raise money towards his treatment because he is a foreign national from Lesotho.

Malefane’s mother, Molebogeng Malefane, said she had borrowed R16 000 to secure the surgery. “Since I paid the deposit, I feel so relieved as next Tuesday we will get the assistance,” she said. “I was unable to sleep at night thinking that he was not going to get help.”

Bongani Mkwananzi, spokesperson for ZimCommunitySA, appealed to members of the public, organisations and humanitarian groups to assist the teenager.

He said the organisation was concerned that Malefane faced a hospital bill of about R28 000 while his family was struggling to raise the money for his treatment.

Family required to raise money

Mkwananzi said the appeal was not intended to condemn any particular health care institution, but to highlight the importance of access to emergency care.

“Regardless of a person’s immigration status or whether they are in the country lawfully or unlawfully, the right to life, dignity and access to appropriate emergency health care remains protected by law,” he said.

Gauteng department of health spokesperson Steve Mabona did not directly comment on the hospital’s refusal to assist the teenager with surgery, he instead spoke about the clinical treatment.

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He said Malefane had received medical treatment at Leratong Regional Hospital, where he was assessed and stabilised before being referred to Carletonville District Hospital.

“The department wishes to emphasise that no person requiring emergency medical treatment may be refused care on the basis of nationality, immigration status, race, gender or ability to pay,” Mabona said.

No person requiring emergency medical treatment may be refused care – Gauteng health

“Health care professionals are required to provide clinically appropriate care and stabilise patients, based on their medical needs.”

He said Malefane’s immigration status had not affected the quality of clinical care provided to him.

According to Mabona, the decision to refer Malefane to Carletonville District Hospital was based on the level of care required and should not be interpreted as a refusal to provide treatment.

“We are also aware of the hospital bill. In accordance with regulations and the uniform patient fee schedule, patients classified as full-paying are billed for services,” he said.

“He will continue to receive necessary medical care, irrespective of the outstanding account.”

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