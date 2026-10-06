Teen shot in Wedela mass shooting told to pay R28 000 before surgery

Grade 10 pupil wounded in Wedela mass shooting on 26 September reportedly waiting for surgery after hospital demanded R28000.

An 18-year-old Grade 10 pupil wounded in the Wedela mass shooting on 26 September is reportedly waiting for surgery after a Gauteng hospital demanded R28 000 to treat him.

Katleho Malefane was among those shot when gunmen opened fire in Wedela, killing 17 tavern patrons and wounding 15 others.

Malefane wounded in Wedela mass shooting

Malefane was shot in his thigh after the bullet reportedly passed through his buttocks.

He also suffered a serious knee injury which doctors have indicated requires surgery.

He was admitted to Leratong Hospital on the West Rand last Sunday, but his family say they were told payment would be required as he is a foreign national.

The Citizen has seen the account detailing the alleged costs stating the family has 30 days to pay.

According to Malefane’s aunt, Ntebatseng Makamule, the family was told they would have to pay half the amount before the hospital could proceed with the operation.

“Katleho was born in Lesotho and attended Grade R in South Africa. He is now doing Grade 10 at Wedela Technical College,” Makamule said.

Family says payment required as pupil is foreign national

“He was assessed last week and the hospital said he would need surgery, but before they could start treatment, it said we needed to pay half of the money because he is a foreign national,” she said.

Makamule added Malefane was subsequently sent back to Carletonville Hospital after the family was told there was no space at Leratong for him to wait for surgery.

She added the family had managed to raise R1 000 but needed another R14 000 for the surgery.

Katleho’s mother, Molebogeng Malefane, said her son was standing in the yard in front of their home when the gunmen opened fire.

“I dragged them inside the house after realising they had been shot.

“The men proceeded to the nearby tavern, about two metres from my house, and started shooting there as well,” she said.

Shot in thigh after bullet passed through buttocks

She said the bullet entered her son’s thigh and exited through his buttocks. His knee injury, she said, was the most serious and required the surgery.

Bongani Mkwananzi, spokesperson for ZimCommunitySA, appealed to members of the public, organisations and humanitarian groups to assist the teenager.

“ZimCommunitySA calls upon well-wishers, organisations and members of the public to assist the teenager,” Mkwananzi said.

He said the organisation was concerned about reports Malefane faced a hospital bill of about R28 000 while his family struggled to secure the money needed for his treatment.

Mkwananzi added the appeal was not intended to condemn any particular health care institution, but to highlight the need for access to emergency care.

“Regardless of a person’s immigration status or whether they are in the country lawfully or unlawfully, the right to life, dignity and access to appropriate emergency health care remains protected by law,” he said.

Health expert calls for urgent investigation

Mkwananzi added the appeal should not be interpreted as support for illegal migration.

“But immigration enforcement and the preservation of human life are not mutually exclusive principles,” he said.

Health expert Lindiwe Mahlangu of Positive Women’s Network called for an urgent investigation into the reported incident.

She said if confirmed, the case would require immediate attention from health authorities.

Mahlangu said a patient’s nationality or status should not prevent them from receiving emergency medical treatment.

“The constitution is very clear. Section 27(1)(a) provides everyone has the right to have access to health care services,” added Mahlangu. She pointed to Section 27(3), which states “no-one may be refused emergency medical treatment”.

‘Constitution provides everyone has right to have access to health care services’

Mahlangu said the constitution’s use of the word “everyone” was significant and also referred to Section 9, which provides for equality before the law, and Section 10, which protects human dignity.

She said the immediate priority should be to assess Malefane’s injuries, preserve his life and provide appropriate emergency care.

“A gunshot wound is a medical emergency before it is an immigration question. A human life cannot be placed behind a passport,” added Mahlangu.

She called on authorities to establish Malefane’s medical condition and ensure he receives appropriate follow-up treatment.

The Gauteng health department had not responded to a request for comment by the time of print.